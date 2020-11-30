Arunachal: Friends of Eighties donates sausage wire mesh rolls & sand bags to flood affected Namsing village

PASIGHAT: In a bid to help the people of Namsing village for voluntary flood control work, the Friends of Eighties (FoE), a group of friends based here at Pasighat, East Siang District have donated four rolls of sausage wire mesh and 1000 sandbags to Namsing village at Namsing village today for flood protection works.

Left bank areas of Mebo Sub-division in East Siang District including Namsing village have been ravaged by rampaging Siang river over the last few years. Thousands of hectares of fertile land, plantations, and forest coverage have been eroded by the Siang river.

“School buildings, offices, playgrounds and portions of vital Mebo-Dhola road have been washed away. The damages have been more after the recently built Tie Bund at Sigar was breached due to massive flood out of unusual rise of river water crossing danger level”, said FoE in a press release today.

The function held in Namsing Musup was attended by President of FoE, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd), Secretary, Botem Koyu, members of FoE Kangge Pertin, Subrata Baruah, Tapang Nonang, Kamakhya Lal Srivastava, Pursuttam Gupta, Anil Pandey, Gaon Burahs, village leaders and elders. The event was appreciated by the Gaon Burahs and villagers of Namsing.