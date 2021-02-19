Arunachal: Free Marriage Registration Camp held

NAHARLAGUN- In abide to create awareness on the importance of legal marriage ” One day free marriage registration camp” organised by Women Helpline-181, run by Oju Welfare Association (OWA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), at OWA campus, located at Naharlagun.

The programme started off with felicitation of APSLSA, Legal Aid Counsel, Ms. Raknyu Konya by Project Manager, Women Helpline-181, Yachu Binny. Followed by a short speech by Mrs. Ratan Anya, Chairperson, Oju Welfare Association.

Anya stated that “many people’s are unaware about the importance of legal marrige and it’s benefits. She also stated that private lawyers charges hefty amount for the said registration, and considering the fact we have collaborated with the state’s prestigious institution APSLSA to ease of the burden” she said.

She further added that considering the rampant increase on reporting of women related cases viz. Domestic violence, maintenance, property dispute etc. at Women Helpline-181 and to furthermore assist the distressed women, the said camp was organized.

Ms. Raknyu Konya, Legal Aid Counsel, APSLSA deliberated on the key factors of marriage registration. Altogether 55 couples got themselves registered during the camp.