Arunachal:  Free Cataract Operation camp held at Roing and Tezu

Tezu/ Roing

Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar in association with RIWATCH Roing, Karuna Trust Tezu, District Hospital Roing and Dist. Hopsital Tezu organised a free eye screening camp and free Cataract operation camp from 13th to 15th march.

Total 190 patients were screened at Roing and 150 at Tezu. 51 cataract blind patients regained their vision after surgery. 5 other minor surgeries were performed.

Operations were held at Dist. Hopsital, Tezu. Eye surgeon Dr. Lobsang Tsetim, RKM Itanagar and Dr. C. Tayang, Dist Hospital conducted all operations successfully free of cost. 94 patients were prescribed spectacles.

Ramakrishna mission hospital has been carrying out outreach screening in the state since mire than a decade now and has been trying to provide qualitative eye care at the doorsteps of the needy. people were given spectacles in subsidised rates.

Volunteers force was provided by Amik Matai Society Tezu. The success of the camp was due to well coordination with different agencies, District Administration, DMOs of Tezu and Roing and other stake holders.

RIWATCH and Karuna Trust expressed their profound gratitude to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital Itanagar for the humanitarian services extended to the people of Roing and Tezu.