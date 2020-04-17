Arunachal: Fourth test of COVID-19 patient turns negative

Tezu

The Fourth test report of COVID-19 patient turns negative and now he will leave hospital today, mentioned in the Medical Bulletin.

” The fourth report of the COVID-19 positive patient has come out negative. The 14th and 16th April throat swab tested negative and person is cured. The patient is still asymptomatic, afebrile (temperature – 37.4 degree Celsius) and his chest X – Ray, routine blood test are normal. He is well and fit for discharge, the Bulletin adds.

“ We release him from the hospital and will be kept in quarantine at Parsuram Kund. We have to discuss the matter with the district administration about his discharge and required proper scout to take him up to the quarantine place”, informs Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent.

The positive test result of the Abdul Khan (32) was admitted on 2nd April at the Zonal Hospital here despite poor health infrastructure.