Arunachal: Four including 8-month-old baby buried in landslide at Tigdo village

Doimukh- Four members of a family including a 8-month-old baby buried in a massive landslide took place early morning at around 2.30 AM at Tigdo village in Doimukh circle.

SPT house of one Tana Neka who is former Gram Panchayat Member of Tigdo village was completely damaged.

His two son, a daughter in law and a grand child buried alive in the debris, informed Papumpare SP Jinny Chiram.

All four bodies has been retrieved with help of JCB machine lead by Doimukh PS, OC inspector Inya Ete and locals, informed SP.

The operation took 4 hours and all four bodies has been recovered. He said that Neka was sleeping in attached OBT house whereas his children were in SPT which was buried in the massive landslide.

All legal formalities are being done. A case of unnatural death Vide Doimukh Case No- 8/2020 u/s-174 CrPc has been registered, SP added.

DDMO I/C T.M. Tara inform that formalities are being done which will be forwarded to Disaster Management authority for providing relief to family.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu along With Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali Tara also visited the spot and meet the victim family member and locals.

MLA inform that he spoken to CM this morning and assured necessary support and relief to victim family members. He also inform that last rites of the decease will be conducted today.

The decease are Tana martin (22) S/O Tana Neka , Tana John (17) S/O Tana Neka, Yabung Lindum (20) W/O Tana Martin, Tana Yasum (7 months) D/O Tana Martin.