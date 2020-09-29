Arunachal: Four IAS officers transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Four IAS officiers currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh have been transfered to Delhi, while three from Delhi and one from Chandigarh have been transfred to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in a recent order, released the official order for the transfer and posting of 19 IAS officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre.

Among 19 IAS officers of , four are from Arunachal Pradesh. They are Himangshu Gupta ( Secretary Planing ) Sonal Swaroop ( Secretary UD ) Prince Dhawan ( DC Lohit ) , and Chesta Yadav ( DC Longding ). All four transfered to Delhi.

Four who have been transfered to Arunachal Pradesh are, Ajay Chagti, Ajay Kumar Bisht, Anil kumar singh , from Delhi and Sachina Rana from Chandigarh.