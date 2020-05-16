Arunachal:  four bedded ICU inaugurated at Tawang hospital

Tawang- MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, today inaugurated and dedicated the four bedded Intensive Care unit (ICU) in Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang.

After Inauguration of ICU, Tashi along with DC, DMO and others made a visit to General in patient ward of KDS Dist Hospital Tawang, met the patients and handed over cash help to the them.

In the formal meeting with doctors, Mr Tashi in conveyed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on behalf of the people of Tawang for the ICU in District Hospital. Tashi further said that a Doctor and health workers profession is very special, you develop a bonding with every patient.

In such time of pandemic when everything is closed down it’s the Hospital and Doctors, health workers who have not shut down their service. This CORONA has given us a good opportunity to think on this line, and showed us that the Police personnel and Health workers are always in the frontline giving their service even at the cost of their own life. Even they have risked their own family members for our safety.

Though we have some shortcomings in our district hospital but we as a team shall now onwards strengthen our Hospital with more focus, though I m local MLA of the area but till so far I have never come across any complaints or requests from Doctors, this shows your sincerity towards your duty. And on my part, I also never had the opportunity to invite you for a lunch or dinner at my home. He further once again conveyed gratitude to the frontline workers on his personal and on behalf of the general public of Tawang for their selfless service. He also reminded the health workers that in coming days their work load will increase more.

On the occasion Sang Phuntsok DC Tawang, B.Kamduk SP Tawang, Dr. Wangdi Lama DMO Tawang, Doctors health workers, public leaders were present.