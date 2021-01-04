Arunachal: Foundation laid for extension of Dangaria Baba temple

PASIGHAT: One of the famous pilgrimage of the East Siang District, Dangaria Baba Temple located at Raneghat here in Pasighat is all set to be renovated and extended with new construction of the Temple whose foundation was laid on last day of the year 2020 on 31st December last among the presence of Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, PWD Chief Engineer, Er. Atop Lego, Dy. Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh and EE PWD, Er. T. Taki and EE WRD, Er. Dibang Tayeng.

As per Pujari of the Dangaria Baba Temple, the new and renovated temple will house all the God and Goddesses in one big temple. The construction of a new and bigger temple is being done within the premises of the present premises of the Mandir where a big Banyan Tree ‘Sirot/Rotne’ is located. The big tree is said to be of more than 150 years old and the Dangaria Baba temple is constructed in the trunk/ground of the tree where devotees thronged in to offer prayers almost daily and a major event of Dangaria Mela takes place in Dangaria Baba temple during last Saturday of every year in which hundreds and thousands of devotees from across the country visits including from foreign land. This year also devotees turned up in large numbers on 26th December 2020 last despite COVID-19 concern among the people.

Dangaria Baba Temple Pujari (priest) Ram Pradad Mishra informed that, the celebration of this Dangaria Baba Puja has begun way back during the 1962 when PWD engineers constructing Pasighat-Pangin Road once saw in a dream where he was told to make puja offerings at this present location where a small size Siva Linga was found. Pujari Mishra also said that, during those days, the engineers and passer-by often happened to come across a big cobra which testified the need of construction of a mandir.

It is also told by temple management that, during the early days when construction works were at large on Pasighat-Pangin road, several men and machines perished by meeting with accidents, reasons of which were beyond the wisdom of earthly humans. However, the accidents cases went down almost to nil after this temple was constructed, added the sources. Even in today’s day, everyone passing by this road doesn’t forget to offer prayer to this temple for a safe travelling.