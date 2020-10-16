Arunachal: Former Minister Tsering Tashi passes away

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has condoled the sad demise of former Minister Tsering Tashi who breathed his last yesterday night after prolonged illness.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his condolence message Khandu wrote “the news of the sad demise of Late Tsering Tashi, former minister and a first generation leader came as a shocker to me. Late Tsering Tashi was a living legend and inspiration to many.

Born in Khirmu village in Tawang district, Late Tsering Tashi had attended the sainik school in Bhubaneshwar in Orissa, and graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

He came into active politics in 1978, and won the midterm polls in 1980. He was inducted into the government as one of the five cabinet ministers immediately after his first election victory.

In his first term in office, he held the portfolios of PWD and cooperative, among others. In his second term in office, he held the portfolios of the department of social-culture, finance, RWD, law and elections.

Late Tsering Tashi was instrumental in getting Tawang the district status in 1984, and in the formation of the Itanagar Buddhist Culture Society.

An ardent advocate of Unity in Diversity, he constantly upheld age-old good relations with all other communities.

At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the bereaved family members and convey our deepest condolences.

It is with great sadness that I learned of passing away of former Minister of Arunachal, Shri Tsering Tashi Ji. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well wishers and pray for the peace of the departed soul. I also pray for strength to his loved ones to bear the loss. pic.twitter.com/Wi5N688KjP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 16, 2020

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace in heavenly abode.

My deepest Condolences” the message added further.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee deeply saddened on the demise of veteran Congress leader & Former Minister Tsering Tashi, who breathed his last in the late evening of 15th October 2020 at his residence Tenzin Villa, Siddharth Vihar, Itanagar after a prolonged illness.

Lt. Tsering Tashi was a first generation veteran leader and social & cultural reformer of the State, who was instrumental in establishing the foothold of the Congress Party in Tawang and remains a member of the AICC throughout his political career.

As a Minister of the Congress Government in Arunachal Pradesh from 1980-1989, he worked tirelessly to spread Congress values and establish the party at the grass-roots level. As a result of his perseverance, the Tawang region produced Congress leaders from the Panchayat leaders to Cabinet Ministers for over three decades from 1980 to 2016.

His father, Late Rinchin Dhondup popularly known as NyerpaKhow, was a Political Assistant in 1951. He imbibed from him a respect for the values espoused by the Congress. Early in his life, his father had constructed the iconic Neruda Gompa in 1964 to commemorate the demise of the First Prime Minister of India.

The people of Tawang fondly remember when Late Shri Tsering Tashi conducted the visit of Former Prime Minister Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi. The Former Prime Minister recommended the setting up of a High Level Committee for the renovation of the Tawang Monastery under the chairmanship of the Governor. This work was begun by Former Minister Tsering Tashi and finally in 1997, the renovated monastery inaugurated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

Lt. Tsering Tashi was a very simple, man of discipline & principle and a veteran, loyalist, vibrant & promising leader of Indian National Congress party. His utmost contribution for the Indian National Congress party in the State and devoted service for the welfare of the people and all round development of the State will always be remembered. His untimely demise is a great loss for the Congress party in particular and State in general.

APCC convey its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members & loved ones and pray to Almighty God to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss cause to them and may his great soul rest in eternal peace.