Arunachal: Former minister Anok Wangsa joins BJP

Itanagar- Former Minister Anok Wangsa who was also the former State Vice-President of National People’s Party (NPP) has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata party

Former Minister Anok Wangsa who was also the former State Vice-President of National People’s Party (NPP) along with his supporters formally joined the Bharatiya Janata party in a small ceremony at the BJP Headquarters in Itanagar in presence of Vice President Tayek Goi, who presided the joining ceremony along with State General Secretary & MLA Namsai, Zingnu Namchoom from the party.

Honchun Ngandam, Minister RWD and Tanpho Wangnaw, MLA Longding were also present.

Speaking in the ceremony Honchun said that BJP is a very disciplined party where only hard work and dedication to the state, party and the people by the karyakarta is considered for growth. He also expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for taking the country on the path of development and glory in the world forum. He also expressed gratitude to CM Pema Kahandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the development of the state by taking along the Team Arunachal.

Speaking on his joining BJP Anok Wangsa said that he will dedicatedly work for the people of the state and his district in particular along with Honchun Ngamdam and other MLAs of the district following the party ideologies and guidelines.

In the concluding remark State Vice President Tayek Goi said that in BJP we strive and follow the the ideologies of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukerjee of Antodaya; to uplift the last man in the society.

In the opening speech State General Secretary & MLA Zingnu Namchoom while welcoming Anok Wangsa said that his joining will certainly help the party and the govt with his vast experience in political and social life.