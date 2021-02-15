Arunachal: Former DC, DLRSO arrested on TAH Scam sent to 4 days police custody

ITANAGAR, FEB 15 ; The Lower Subansiri former Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kemo Lollen and former District Land Revenue settlement officer (DLRSO) Bharat Lingu arrested by Special investigation Cell (SIC) on Sunday has been sent to four days police custody today . Informed M Harshavardhan, SP SIC.

SP informed that ” both former DC and DLRSO who has been arrested in connection with Trans Arunachal Highway ( TAH Scam ) Potin-Bopi road and were produced before the court and remanded to police custody for four days further investigation. SP said.

Both the allege accused has been arrested vide FIR PS SIC (Vig) No-02/19 in Bopi-Potin Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) He said

Earlier in July 2018 three person were arrested including the DC and DLRSO in connection with Joram-Koloriang Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) road for their alleged involvement in gross irregularities in the matter of payment of compensation against the Joram-Koloriang Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) project in Lower Subansiri district. SP further said.