Arunachal: Former Councilor Kangge Moyong joins BJP  

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a formal programme held at the residence of Kangge Moyong at Gumin Nagar, 2 Mile Pasighat, former Councilor cum East Siang District Congress Committee General Secretary, Kangge Moyong joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this evening in the presence of his supporters and 38th Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, Mandal President, Osar Padun, Mandal General Secretary, Mirem Komut, Mandal Secretary, Nyage Noshi and other party workers.

On joining the BJP ahead of 22nd December Panchayat and Municipal election, Kangge Moyong who had won the Councilor seat of Ward-12 of PMC in the previous election on a BJP ticket said that he had left the party and joined Congress but seeing the better performance of BJP he has again joined back to his old party. “I will work for BJP and its Councilor candidate of Ward-6, Oyin Gao and I appeal to all my fellow supporters to work for BJP”, added Moyong who has served the District Students’ Union as President earlier as a student leader.

While welcoming Kangge Moyong back in the party fold of BJP, Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong said that BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the state is doing all round development of the nation and the state. Seeing the good works of young Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP has already won 97 ZPMs and more than 5000 GPMs seat unopposed across the state, added Moyong while appealing party workers under his Assembly Constituency to work harder for the strengthening of BJP.

“The link road within Gumin Nagar, 2 Mile is already sanctioned and the works will begin soon after the model code of conduct is lifted after the Panchayat and Municipal election. People of the Gumin Nagar, Sawmill area etc will have a good road connectivity with Jarkong, Jarku etc also”, added Moyong. MLA also asked his party workers and councilor candidate Oyin Gao to select responsible persons as Ward Members if elected so that quality works of the road construction and other developmental works could be monitored well.

Meanwhile, Osar Padun, Mandal President said that he is confident enough to win 4 ZPMs of Panchayat and 8 Councilor seats of PMC under 38th Pasighat East. “We have already won 47 out of 106 total GPMs unopposed and we are certain that we will win the 4 seats of ZPM and 8 Councilor seats too”, added Osar Padun.