Arunachal: Forest staff rescue elephant calf from Remi WRC field

Pasighat: A team of officials from Pasighat forest division has rescued a male elephant calf from Remi WRC field today amidst heavy rainfall.

On getting information, Pasighat DFO (Territorial) Tashi Mize alongwith his staffs rushed to the spot and rescued from the site with the help of locals of Yagrung and Remi villages .

As per Mize, the elephant calf must have swept away from his parent due to heavy water current of Remi stream.

Further, the DFO has asked the villagers to alert them if they hear any sound of elephant herd nearby so that possible reunion planning could be taken .

“Now the calf is under our custody. As prescribed by senior veterinarian, we are feeding him 50 gm NAN powder with 1.5 litres lukeworm water per feeding and nine times feeding within 24 hours”, Mize added.