Arunachal: Forest officials seizes carcass of hog deer from Pasighat market

PASIGHAT- A team of frontline staffers from the Pasighat range office, headed by Range Forest Officer, O Jamoh, seized the carcass of a hog deer from the daily market here in East Siang district on Saturday.

“Considering the ongoing celebration Unying/Aran festival where hunting of wild animals and birds are practiced traditionally by the local populations, the Pasighat forest division is conducting an intensive checking drive to stop the wanton killing of wild animals and birds”, informed Tashi Mize, Divisional Forest Officer (T), Pasighat Forest Division.

He also informed that many locals have already surrendered their air guns to his office and his office has already initiated activities to encourage surrendering of air guns in the district, with the cooperation of the East Siang unit of the Adi Baane Kebang led by Talut Siram, General Secretary.

Later, the carcass was burnt after conducting official formalities, and the case is under investigation.

It is also worth mentioning here that state government of Arunachal Pradesh has also taken cognizance of wildlife offenses in the state and has directed for surrendering of Airguns by which wanton killings of birds and squirrels (Oriental) take place. In a recent assembly note, Dy. Speaker of Arunachal Legislative assembly has urged all the MLAs not to accept any gifts in the form of wild animals.