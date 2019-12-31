Arunachal: Forest officials seized 30 nos of carcass wild animals

Itanagar

The officials at the Yachuli Forest Range seized 30 nos of carcass of wild animals and birds during its two-day surprise checking of vehicles at the forest check-gate on December 29 and 30.

The carcasses were seized from government, private and commercial vehicles coming from five districts — Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Upper Subansiri, a statement issued by Forest Department said on Tuesday.

The surprise checking was conducted under the direction of the Lower Subansiri DFO, Koj Rinya and was executed by Yachuli Range Forest Officer, Likha Obi and supported by T. Passar, OC PS Yazali and other officials concerned.

The vehicles carrying the carcasses were detained while the seized carcasses were burnt in presence of PCCF (P&D), Dr Rabindra Kumar, who happened to be passing by through the area on his official tour to the Lower Subansiri district.

Kumar appealed to the people to refrain from hunting of wild animals and birds.

Meanwhile, PCCF (WL & BD), M S Negi lauded the efforts of the officials concerned towards restricting such activities while DFO, Koj Rinya (IFS) cautioned people concerned against such illegal activities and informed that more such checking would be conducted in future.