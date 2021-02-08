Arunachal: Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Rupa controlled and doused

RUPA- The fire fighters of Rupa, Bomdila with support of Indian Army, forest officials and local monks has been able to douse the major fire which broke out near Chilipam area of Rupa sub division of West Kameng district on Saturday night. Informed an official.

Nothing except forest vegetation, the fire was controlled during night itself with the help of fire fighters, officials from forest, local authority, monks of the monetary, local people and coordinated effort of Indian army. said West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki.

SP Bharat Ready while inform that forest fire was reported on 6-2-2020, at around 17:20 hrs near EE Power office Rupa. Fire tender from Rupa and fire tender from Bomdila rushed to the spot. Meanwhile army personnel also provided much required assistance and sent fire tender. After about 2 hrs of water spraying the spread of fire was brought under control. SP said.

There is no report of any loss of life in the incident. SP added.

Meanwhile the Indian Army has assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.

“Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery,. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property,” tweeted Eastern Command.