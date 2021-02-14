Arunachal: Forest Fire in Anini, doused with the help of Army

ANINI- Troops of Spear Corps extended immediate & critical help to Civil Administration in controlling forest fires near Anini District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The forest fire broke out at Koylabasti, Anini District in the evening of 11 Feb and soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges.

In a quick response to the developing situation, the units of the local formation quickly deployed three response columns and immediately took charge of the situation. It took Army & local administration almost 11 hours to douse the forest fires.

The well-coordinated and timely response by the Army averted a major disaster and saved lives and property.

The local authorities & members of civil administration lauded the Indian Army’s effort in averting a major disaster in the area.