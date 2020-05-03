Arunachal: Fly-past IAF Helicopter and showering of flower petals over TRIHMS 

Itanagar- As part of the goodwill gesture and appreciation of the Indian Armed Forces towards the Corona Virus Warriors for their dedication in rendering selfless service to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Nation, an Indian Air Force Helicopter flew-past over Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences & Hospital,( TRIHMS ) Naharlagun, one of the designated COVID-19 Hospital of the State and showered flower petals.

The flypast was a goodwill event by the Tri-Services to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff, police and other frontline workers battling the Corona virus pandemic.

Large number of medical officials and people from all walks of life witnessed the heart warming fly-past.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) commended the goodwill gesture of the Indian Armed Forces. He said that this goodwill gesture will definitely motivate the Corona Warriors of the State in the fight against the virus.