Arunachal: Flooded Noa – Dihing poses threat in Likang

Namsai- In continuation of intermittent rains for the last few months, several villages under Likang circle of Namsai district posed threat due to flooded Noa – Dihing that has been eroding the upper bank of Rongalibill and Upper Silato.

However, the villagers finding no sign of relief adopted conventional method of protecting the erosion to mitigate flood in the area. Irrespective of caste, community and politics, All Deori Student Union (ADSU), All Moran Student Union (AMSU), peripheral villagers both men and women volunteered to construct traditional pattern of flood protection work with Bamboos and Sand filled gunny bags to foiled erosion.

When asked about any proposal to protect rampant erosion, Jummum Ete Deori MLA 48th Likang Constituency said that as of now she do not have any project but informed that she has been pursuing the government to find out lasting solution to protect Likang circle from the perennial threat of Noa – Dihing every year.

When enquired about the sheet piling technology which was used at find out permanent solution from frequent flood-hit villagers, The MLA said that the work is incomplete and she has been following up with the WRD dept and the government to complete the remaining task.

It needs to be mentioned here that every year flooded Noa-Dihing wrecks havoc in Lekang, washes out villages, damages agriculture fields, roads, and infrastructures.

Noa– Dihing is called sorrow of Lekang which has devastated the entire circle. The sheet piling method has brought a little smile and 80 percent of the project has been completed. The technology has evaded five huge floods so far during monsoon which is a good sign.