Arunachal- Flash flood hits Lower Hollongi and Dokum village

Hollongi- More than 30 dwelling houses were partially submerged due to heavy downpour and flashflood hit Lower Hollongi and Dokhum Village under Balijan circle today. Water from Holling river and small nullah passing from this area entered in to the villages.

All the agriculture and Horticulture field were submerged and damaged and also partially damaged the Rajghar ali (Arunachal Pradesh-Assam boundary road) many portions of Rajgharali was damaged in between Lower Hollongi and Dokum village.

Balijan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Taso Gambo who visited the area, informed that “the flood water partially submerged many houses of villages ,damaged the Rajgharali and boundary wall of a wine factory. We will be make assessments of loses and accordingly compensation will be distributed, he added’.

The flood is causing lots of untold suffering to locals, there was a small drainage system problem which was taken up under untied fund but this time due to heavy downpour and diverting of course of several nallah itself several houses has been affected and several family has been facing problems. He further said.

“ A report will be submitted to higher authority for consideration “ he said.

About flood and damages of road I have also informed to RWD department to take immediate action. As per situation if possible we will be shift the peoples of all the affected dwelling houses.

This is not first time flood hit this area. Last year from DC Untied fund we have created some temporary protection measures by diverting river water. The flood situation will continue in the area if we do not find out for permanent solution or create permanent structure to protect over flow of the river water and Concern department have to look on it, he added.

Watch Video

Unfortunately every year we are facing such flood problem, Previous year the then Minister Nabam Rebia and the then Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare District has visited and assured the villagers to solve the problem but it was also failed.

This problem is being faced since 2013 and till today villagers continue to face same situation during rainy season, every year we lost our Agriculture and horticulture products including cattle. As we all Knows after flood there will be no vegetation to grow. Said Nabam Runghi , former panchayat leader.

This time around 30 families were badly affected also damaged Rajgharali which is lone road to connect this village with other place, He also informed that recently we constructed a village approached road by villagers under MGNREGA fund and road was also washed out by the flood water.

Further he also requested state governments, Papum pare district administrate and local MLA Tana Hali Tara to find out a permanent solution.