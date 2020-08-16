Arunachal: Flash Flood damaged suspension bridge at Boginadi village

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The villagers of Boginadi village in Kakoi circle of Papum pare district facing lot of difficutlties after a suspension bridge damaged due to unprecedented rain and flash flood. The local appeal the administration for support and help.

Due to Incessant rain, the lone suspension bridge connecting to Boginadi village with other adjoining areas been damaged badly and need immediate repairing and maintenance by the department concerned.

According to a local youth the suspension bridge is the lifeline of the village which has 159 people living in the village. The bridge also connects to the lone Government Primary school in Boginadi and acts as a lifeline for all rounds work.

The incessant rainfall has also killed many aquatic animals which include fish damaged large scale of agricultural land and also standing crops.

The villagers has appealed local Doimukh MLA and concerned district administration to take up the issue to support and help the local during such monsoon fury and pandemic situation.