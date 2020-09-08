ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Five missing Arunachalee youths found on Chinese side: Kiren Rijiju

September 8, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Five missing Arunachalee youths found on Chinese side: Kiren Rijiju
ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday informed that the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by the China’s People’s Liberation of Army (PLA).

Rijiju , who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West, in a tweet wrote,” China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out.”

The development comes two days after the Union Minister informed that Indian Army has  sent hotline message to  counterpart  PLA in connection with the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Tezpur based Defense PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said , “We have received confirmation from the Chinese side regarding the crossing over of five Arunachalee boys. Now, action is being taken to bring them  back and they will be with us very soon .”

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
September 8, 2020
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button