Arunachal: Fishing banned for 5 months in East Siang

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In view of breeding season of fishes, any kind of fishing banned for 5 months in East Siang District of Aarunachal Pradesh, says an order issued by Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat.

The order has come into force from 1 May which will be continue till end of September 2020. This will help to regulate and stop the rapid depletion of fish population in the rivers and rivulets of East Siang District.

In an executive order today, Dr. Kinny Singh, IAS, Dy. Commissioner of East Siang District stated that, the ban of any kind of fishing activities in the open rivers and streams within the jurisdiction of East Siang District was needed as there was a report of rapid depletion of fish/aquatic population due to excessive fishing activities throughout the year by means of gill netting, traditional fishing, blast fishing, fishing by electrocution using Inverter/Honda generator and poisoning of rivers etc.

As per District Fisheries Development Officer, Pasighat, the breeding season of fresh water fishes starts from the end of April or beginning of May and lasts till the end of September. The blanket ban on any kind of fishing activities during these five months long breeding season is likely to revive the lost population of fishes in the open rivers and streams.

As per the village elders of the villages, once abundantly found and seen fishes with bigger sizes are all gone today and number of fish population has drastically fallen down due to several destructive means of modern day fishings using Dynamite, Electrocution, Poisoning, arrow shooting wearing glasses and gill netting etc.

By the ban of fishing for five months during the breeding season the fish population of the fresh water rivers and streams are likely to go up, but any short of failures in implementing the executive order by respective villages will not bring any improvement/increasing of fish populations. However, most of the villages have already banned hunting and fishing in their respective village jurisdictions, no outsiders are allowed to do hunting and fishing activities in their areas. But this executive order of banning any kind of fishing activities is likely to bear more effective results as every village will also have to ban fishing for themselves as District Magistrate has directed the administrative officers of Sub-Division and Circle level and HGBs of villages to implement the ban strictly while keeping a close monitoring of the order.

Meanwhile, West Siang District Magistrate has already banned any kind of fishing activities during breeding season for four years starting from 1st April 2020 to 30th March 2023, such ban has been initiated to revive the lost fish populations in the open rivers.