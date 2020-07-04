Arunachal: First time 4 Covid positive case reported from Anjaw

Itanagar- Seven 7 fresh Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh including first time 4 cases from Anjaw district on Saturday, 4th July 2020. With these 7 new cases the number of Covid cases in the state stands at 259. However, till now 76 people were discharged, reducing the number of active cases, as on 4th July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s ‘7’ COVID-19 positive cases, 4 are reported from Anjaw, 2 from Tirap and 1 from Itanagar Capital Complex.

Positive cases of Anjaw have returned from Bihar. Positive cases of Tirap have returned from Uttar Pradesh. Positive case from ICC is a returnee from Jharkhand and being shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today the first ‘1’ positive case was released from Tawang as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Out of ‘202’ primary contacts of the two positive cases detected at State Quarantine Facility, Lekhi on 29/06/2020, ‘201’ have tested negative for COVID-19. Report of 1 more primary contact is still awaited.

Meanwhile, As on today ( 4th July, 2020 ) active cases are 182, 76 patient has been cured and discharged, and 1 patient died.