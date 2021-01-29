Arunachal: first regional pre-budget consultative meeting held at Namsai

NAMSAI- In an effort to incorporate region specific proposals/priorities in the coming budget, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated regional pre-budget consultative meeting this year that will be held at Namsai, Pasighat, Itanagar and Bomdila starting from today.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein chairing the first regional pre-budget consultative meeting at DC Office, Namsai in his opening remark said that the initiative of holding regional pre-budget consultative meeting has been taken under the advised and guidance of Chief Minister, Pema Khandu so as to incorporate the specific needs and priorities of the regions in the budget.

Citing Budget Speech as a vision document for the overall development of the State, he urged the respective Deputy Commissioners to prepare and present their proposals in 1 year and 3 years plan. He said that despite the economic crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, our State Govt’s finance and planning dept has managed well as we were able to clear a backlog of Rs 1900 Crore pending liabilities.

We have also taken a bold decision to upgrade District Hospitals and to build robust Health infrastructures worth Rs 400 crores across the State, he said. He stated that though we were not able to implement the budget announcement of the present financial year, we have not compromised on major developmental works nor cut salaries of the Govt employees as done in some other States during the pandemic.

He urged the members present to emphasize on livelihood and income generating activities like agri & allied sectors, food processing units, tourism, etc. He also urged to place priorities for tapping the natural resources of the State to boost the State’s economy like mines and mineral resources, hydro-power, etc in order to make our State self-reliant.

Chief Secretary,Naresh Kumar said that since the year 2014 there is resurgent of North East Region of the country and we must accelerate and consolidate the development in the next 3-5 years to come at par with other States of the country. He added that for this to happen, we must emphasize on social sectors like health, education besides road, agri-horti and tourism, etc. He said that all the proposals had been noted and would be incorporated in the budget document to present a best budget for the year 2021-22.

Commissioner (Planning), Prashant Lokhande while highlighting aims & objectives of holding regional pre-budget consultative meeting said that it is to incorporate region specific planning/proposals in the budget. Citing that there is huge developmental gap due to poor connectivity earlier in the eastern belt of the State but the region is opening up now with the improvement of surface road connectivity in the last few years.

He also urged to concentrate more on income generating activities and to build State’s own resources and improve it. Citing the meeting as very productive, he said that though all the proposals may not be incorporated in one year but some will be taken up in phase wise in the remaining three years.

Deputy Commissioners of 8 eastern districts of Arunachal namely, Longding, Tirap, Changlang, Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley Districts presented their priorities/proposals during the day long pre-consultative meeting.

Ministers, Kamlung Mossang and Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker, Tesam Pongte, Advisors, Gabriel D Wangsu, Laisam Simai, Phusum Khimhum, Wanglam Sawin, Tanpho Wangnam, Smt Dasangla Pul and Smt Jummum Ete Deori, Chairman APEDA, Mopi Mihu and MLAs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi and Somlung Mossang also participated in the meeting and expressed their views in the meeting.

Among others, Secretary to GoAP, A K Singh, Advisor to Planning, Amitabh Kundu and District Planning Officers were also present in the meeting.