Arunachal: First  E-Lok Adalat held in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: As an alternative dispute redressal mechanism to reduce pendency of court cases under Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, one day E-Lok Adalat was conducted on 26th September, 2020 by the Legal Service Institutions of several districts of Arunachal Pradesh viz. Papum Pare (Yupia), East Kameng (Seppa), West Kameng (Bomdila), East Siang (Pasighat) under the supervision of Arunachal State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, for the first time the Legal Services Institution conducted Lok Adalat through electronic medium in the State.

A total of 24 out of 102 criminal compoundable cases, bank recovery cases and matrimonial disputes listed for the day as a part of E- Lok Adalat were settled and disposed-off with a total settlement amount of Rs. 1,614,000/- across the State.

Aimed at reducing pendency of cases, the said initiative was held under the direction of the Hon’ble Executive Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

After Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh captures 5th (Fifth) place and the first amongst the Northeast States to launch Electronic Lok Adalat in various districts of the State.