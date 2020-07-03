Arunachal: First COVID positive case of West Kameng District is cured and released

Bomdila- On Friday the 1st COVID-19 patient from West Kameng district was discharged after third & fourth COVID-19 test turned negative consecutively.

The patient, originally from Guwahati, Beltola, Assam, was associated with a road construction pvt company in Sela Pass and was a technical Engineer.

He was earlier at Dirang centre and later shifted to dedicated Covid care centre on 20 June after testing Coronavirus positive. His tests were collected on 16 June and on 19 results came out as positive, informed Dr Dondu Wange. DMO, West Kameng district.

He was today release from Covid Care Centre (CCC) in presences of Deputy Commissioner West Kameng Karma Leki, DMO and medical staff, he was dropped upto Balemu checkgate where his family members received him.

There are total 14 active cases out of which 1 patient was released on Friday, while 4 are positive and 1 tested negative for 1st sample and rest are managed by Army. As per information.