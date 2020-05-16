Arunachal

Arunachal: Firing between Army and NSCN (IM) cadres. One civilian dies, many soldiers injured

May 16, 2020
Itanagar- One civilian died and  many soldiers of Indian Army got injured  in cross firing  between  NSCN ( IM ) cadres and Army troops  at Pumao village in longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place on  Saturday, said a defense press release.

The release said that ” based on the specific input regarding presence of insurgents in Village Pumao, the troops of Indian Army launched a search operation in general area  of Pumao”  on May 16 .

There was a gathering of villagers which started protesting against security forces and resorted to stone pelting, mentioned in the press release.

“Troops identified suspicious movement and started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of fire on Indian Army party. Civilians were told to disperse and to safeguard lives and property controlled retaliation was resorted by firing eight single shots. In all this melee insurgents managed to escape” . the release said.

However in this cross fire it is believed few villagers have got hurt and one villager has expired. Indian Army offers condolences to family of the deceased villager. Many soldiers of Indian Army also got injured due to stone pelting by supporters of NSCN (IM), said the press release.

 

