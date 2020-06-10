Arunachal Fight Covid-19: Security Tightened in CCC and IQC in Lohit- SP

Tezu- Subsequent after more returnees coming from rest of India to Arunachal Pradesh , the Lohit Police has updated and well regulated security scenario in the district to fight COVID-19 while maintaining normal law & order situation.

“Our quintessence of security update is to ensure safety of returnees and their proper monitoring to contain community spread of the dreaded virus. As some of them have been travelled from red zone, our police scout them right from Dirak Check Gate up to the various designated quarantine centre in the district. Despite shortage of police force, security has been intensified in institutional quarantine centre both paid & government at Tezu, Sunpura and Wakro the three different circles of Lohit”, informs DW Thongon SP lohit.

The public need not to panic, after the rising COVID positive cases as police has been working round the clock to guard the Covid Care Centre (CCC) and Institutional Quarantine Centre (IQC) where the returnees are constantly monitoring by the health department, says the SP further.

For safekeeping of returnees, the security has been intensified in the entire centre, COVID Care Centre and at the same time scourting of the returnees after tested negative to their respective places for home quarantine. Thus various nakas and deployment of police at several sensitive pockets were withdrawn, however normal patrolling are as usual, inform the sources.