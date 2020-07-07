Arunachal Fight Covid-19: Lockdown in Itanagar Capital Complex, Day-1

Itanagar- The home minister Bamang Felix today visited Nirjuli, Doimukh, Itanagar and Naharlagun to boost the morale of the police force during the lockdown imposed by District Administration in Itanagar Capital Complex ( ICC ) to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

While talking to press he said “ This is not battle of one individual or govt. Everyone will have to join hand together in it. The SOP of state govt and MHA should strictly be followed,” said home minister. He also appreciated people of capital complex for the cooperation. “On the first day the cooperation of public has been absolute. However some people are still going out. Those deliberately breaking law will be booked under relevant section of law,” he added.

The IGP state police Apur Bitin also visited various parts of capital region and Doimukh including Gumto and Cola Camp to review the implementation of lockdown. “

“It’s a complete lockdown. No movements of people were witnessed and all the shops remain closed. Police are in the streets to monitor the lockdown,” said IGP Bitin. He also said there has been no report of violation of lockdown on the first day.

Further he appealed to people to cooperate police and health workers who are working hard in the battle against Covid 19

A team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) lead by its vice president Meje Taku also visited various parts of capital region to encourage police and health workers.