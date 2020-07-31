Arunachal fight Covid-19 : 7 days Lockdown in East Siang from 1 August

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the district and to prevent any possible outbreak , The East Siang District Administration has imposed 7 days Lockdown from tomorrow ( 1st to 7th August) in Pasighat township and its rural peripheries, Ruksin Sub-Division and Sille -Oyan Circle .

Except for emergencies, Inter -district and inter-state movement of people will also be not permitted . Agri-horti activities have been exempted

All shops and markets will be closed though home delivery of essential goods will continue. Banks & ATMs, Health facilities will function.

Movement of people and vehicles other then essential services will not be permitted. Airport Domestic Flight services will also be suspended during the Lockdown.

Other than DC Office, Police, Health, Courts, Fire and essential services departments of Power, PHE, all Govt. offices will operate through “ Work from Home” base.

No public gathering including social, political, academic, cultural, religious sports /entertainment will be permitted. For funerals, twenty persons will be allowed to attend.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Examination scheduled to be held be held on 02/08/2020 stands postponed till further order.

COVID UPDATE IN EAST SIANG: