Arunachal: field day programme on ‘biological control of insect pests of mustard’ held at yagrung todeng village

Pasighat: The one day off campus field day programme was held 19th December, 2020, at Yagrung Todeng Village, East Siang district as a part of front line demonstration (FLD) on ‘Biological Control of Insect Pests of Mustard’ by AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases, College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat under the sponsorship of ICAR-NBAIR-NEH region fund, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

During the inauguration Chief Guest Dean Prof. B.N.Hazarika, highlighted the importance of biocontrol for achieving sustainable pest management in the region.

The Guest of Honour Dr. D. B. Ahuja, HOD, Plant Protection demonstrated the difference between pests and natural enemies and shares his experience on effective ecofriendly pest management practices.

The Organizing Secretary and Project Investigator of AICRP-Biocontrol, Dr. Ajaykumara K.M. presented the brief technical report where he mentioned the use of microbial biopesticides i.e. Verticillium lecanii and Beauveria bassiana (@0.2-0.5% spray) to manage aphids and defoliators, respectively in mustard crop.

Further the Dr. Gireesh Chand and Mr. Premaradhya interacted with farmers on biocontrol based disease management and organic weed management practices, respectively.

All together thirty farmers belonging from 02 self help groups of Yagrung Todeng village was participated. After the completion of technical interaction session the progressive farmer Tatar Jamo shared his experience on success of FLD programme in his 3 ha mustard crop.