Arunachal: field day programme on ‘bio intensive pest management in cabbage’ held at jampani village  

PASIGHAT- The one day off campus field day programme on 02nd Feb, 2021) was held at Jampani Village, East Siang district as a part of front line demonstration (FLD) on ‘Bio intensive Pest Management in Cabbage’ by AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests and Diseases, College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat under the sponsorship of ICAR-NBAIR-NEH region fund, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

During the inauguration Chief Guest Dean Prof. B.N.Hazarika highlighted the importance of bio pesticides for eco friendly pest management and distributed the microbial pesticides to farmers under TSP for promotion of bio control.

The Organizing Secretary and Project Investigator of AICRP-Bio control, Dr. Ajaykumara K.M. presented the brief technical report of FLD and narrated the field application of microbial pesticides in vegetable crops.

Further the Co-project investigator Dr. R.C. Shakywar and Mr. Premaradhya interacted with farmers on bio control based disease management and organic weed management practices, respectively.

All together forty three farmers belonging to Jampani village was participated. At the end, farmer Saila in the absence of Taying Tapak shared his experience on success of FLD programme in their 1 acre cabbage crop. In this programme the welcome address was given by Dr. Senpon Ngomle and vote of thanks proposed by Dr. P. K. Nimbolkar.