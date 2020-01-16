Arunachal: FFC of AITF visits villages of Namsai in connection with recent violence 

Namsai

A team of Fact Finding Committee (FFC) of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) visited various villages in Namsai district in connection with recent violence between two community residing in the district.

The team headed by Marcony Potom, Chairman, Er Tapi Tai, Vice Chairman, Heri Maring, Member Secretary, Suraj Tayeng as Members and other visited several village which include Mabira, Morapat, Mazgaon, Jaipur, Samughuri, New Jengthu and other places.

They interacted the villager senior citizens, village heads, GBs, former PRI leaders and other. they also interacted few community leaders on spot and ask them to maintain peace, tranquility, communal harmony and brotherhood.

Talking to media, Chairman Marcony Potom said that the team of FFC constituted by AITF to discuss the community leaders and bring peace in the area, and also to study the facts which leads to violence in the district in last part of 2019 and created lots of confusion among the citizens of state.

Potom said that ‘every problem has a solution’ our second visit to the district is to get some additional information. The main motto was to meet the villagers to inform them to maintain communal harmony and in any case they should maintain peace and brotherhood. Potom added.

He said that district administration is also doing its duty alongwith all the community leaders.