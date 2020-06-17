Arunachal: FFA lauded the frontline workers, donated 30 PPE to health deptt.

Naharlagun- The Film Federation of Arunachal Pradesh (FFA) today lauded the role of frontline workers and termed them as warriors and lauded their role in fighting against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic In state and country as a whole.

Lauding the role of frontline warriors, FFA General Secretary S Flago inform that the members of FFA has also joined the crusade against the Coronavirus and has been creating lots of awareness at lower level so that every individuals also keep themselves aware about the virus and its affect on the human life. As a toke of love toward their role we are hereby donating few PPE for the warriors so that they can use it as their safety measures when they are in battle field.

We being a part of an organization can support the administration in the battle against the deadly virus. Though our state is still in advantage position in compare to other states of country but we should not stop to maintain all precautionary measures and preparations. He appeal all likeminded people and organization to come out voluntary and support the administration and frontline workers who are seal against the virus and protecting us.

We are alo preparing a video album shortly and will send to all nock and corer of state for mass awareness on the pandemic. GS added.

Meanwhile, appreciating the noble idea of the FFA, Health Minister Alo LIbang said that we are well prepared and we remain on alert and ready to face any eventuality. All the medial fraternity too well prepared and doing their best effort in preventing in spreading of virus in community level.

Even if we are in advantage stage we should not stop our daily works and all activities related to Covid-19 activities. Except a case of Pasighat and Roing all the cases has been detected among the returnees. No need to panic, the government and administration and health department is working round the clock and hope everything went off smoothly and we overcome this pandemic. Libang said.

The ministry of health & Family welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs are issuig several dvisory and guidelines and advisory which are in the greater interest of public service and health benefit. The state government is also issuing advisory and guidelines as per convenient and people need to follow. All SoP should be maintained all so that we remain safe ad secure.

The programme was held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Health services, Naharalgun.

Jt. Secretary (Health) Mamta Riba, Director (Health) Dr, M Lego among other senior officers from health department and other were present on the occasion.