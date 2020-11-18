Arunachal: FFA announced 7th Arunachal Film Festival

ITANAGAR: The Film Federation of Arunachal (FFA) has announced their two days 7th edition of the Arunachal Film Festival, which will be held on 27 and 28 December next.

Addressing a press conference here today at Arunachal press club, FFA General Secretary Shambo Flago informed that as like every year this year also there will be Film Competition. The film categories such as feature, documentary, and two short films; one will be open to all topic and other theme based on unemployment and mental health” for local film makers and others, he added

He said that the entries should be a bonafide citizen of Arunachal Pradesh, and entries of feature and documentary films must be affiliated to FFA or certified by CBFC. Documents such as synopsis, script, bio data of producer and director with still photograph, and film poster and trailer with digital format is to be enclosed along with the entries.

“The films will have to be of ten minutes duration, which are to be submitted online through FFA website www.arunachalfilmfestival.com except for feature film to be submitted offline in FFA Office, he informed

“The winner of feature film, documentary, short (theme based) and short (open) films shall be awarded with a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75 thousand and Rs 50 thousand, respectively”.

“The last date for submission of the feature, documentary and short (open) films is 30 November, while 2 December is the last date of submission of theme based short film”, Flago informed adding that further information on the competition criteria can be accessed to the FFA website, and from the FFA’s facebook page.

Further, he informed that there will be selection committee to adjudge and recommend the entries of documentary and feature films for winners while stating that entries must be submitted in two types; one without mentioning names of producer and director in MP4 format for screening of committee and the same with names to be submitted for exhibition if selected.

“FFA will entertain films released in between April 2019 to December 2020 but films already uploaded in online or Social Media platforms will not be entertained”, he added

Similar to previous year, the FFA will give away awards to the best director, actor, actress, villan, musician, singer, lyricist etc, said GS FFA .

The festival was supposed to be held in March/April this year but due to outbreak of Coronavirus and Covid 19 pandemic it was delayed.

A website is being uploaded and all quiery Will be done through online and virtually in view of Covid protocols. Flago further said.