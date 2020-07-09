Arunachal: Few buildings in C, E, & F Sector in Naharlagun declared as containment zone

Itanagar- The DC capital Komkar Dulom has informed that only few buildings of C, E and F sector at Naharlagun has been declared as containment zone. He said primary and secondary contacts are being traced.

Further he urged people not to panic and follow SOPs to stop the spread of virus. “To stop community transmission SOP has to be followed at any cost.

Also I appeal not to stigmatize the residents of E, F and C sector. Such act will discourage the fight against corona-virus,” he added. He also said front line workers being tested at large scale level.

Watch Video