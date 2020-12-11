Arunachal: Felix expresses anguish over Vijayanagar Violence

ITANAGAR: Home Minister Bamang Felix has expressed deep anguish over the destruction of public properties at Vijaynagar. Terming the incident as unfortunate, Felix said such anti-social acts will not be tolerated and strong action will be taken against those responsible for it.

The home minister also informed that IG law and order Chukhu Apa has been rushed to Vijaynagar along with additional forces. “The situation is now under control,” he said.

The home minister expressed shock over the violence. “We accepted the demand of the Yobin student union and accordingly the Panchayat election was postponed. Whatever happened is unfortunate and violence has no place in a modern society,” said home minister.

Members of All Yubin Students’ Union (AYSU) resorted to burning down few central Govt and extra assistant commissioner offices and post office at Vijoynagar, circle headquarters in Changlang district of Arunchal Pradesh on Friday, to oppose enrolment of ex-servicemen in panchayat polls who were non-Arunachal Pradesh Scehdule Tribes (APST) .

About 30 armed police personnel led by deputy inspector general Kime Kaming were airlifted by a helicopter immediately on receipt of information aout the disturbance, IGP Chukhu Apa told this daily over telephone from Miao.

“Though the situation is totally under control by we don’t want to take any chance, Apa said before boarding a chopper to take 25 more armed police personnel to Vijoynagar again.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption Students’ Union (AAPACSU) president Tana Ganesh Tara had recently had warned about possible law and order with AYSU taking steps at ground level,