Arunachal: Felix convenes Pre-Budget consultation meeting of IPR and Printing

ITANAGAR- The Home minister Bamang Felix who is also the minister of IPR and Printing, on 15th February 2021 convened a pre-budget consultation meeting of IPR and Printing in his Assembly Secretariat office chamber in which officers of IPR and Printing departments attended and actively participated.

After carefully listening and taking note of the pre-budget plans of both the departments, the minister asked the two departments to prepare holistic and pragmatic budget, considering the financial health of the state post COVID pandemic.

He assured to pursue the budget prepared by the two departments in right earnest and opined that the budget of the departments should be innovative and in tune with the fast changing scenario in all spheres. The minister asked the IPR to re-submit its budget proposal by making it more realistic and concise to enable him pursue it smoothly and gainfully with the Planning and Finance departments.

Seizing the opportunity of interacting with the officers of IPR and Printing, Felix passionately urged upon the officers to work with missionary zeal and make an effort to travel the proverbial extra mile to make their presence felt in public domain and also to improve the functioning of the two important departments. He expressed concern over non-creation of post of DIPROs due to which most districts have no DIPROs today.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, IPR and Printing NT Glow, FAOs of both the departments and others.