National

Arunachal Fashion Designer honoured for designing Delhi Police Women Police Dressage

Delhi Police has raised first Women Police  Band this year in its Raising Day at Delhi.

February 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Fashion Designer honoured for designing Delhi Police Women Police Dressage

NEW DELHI-  Jenjum Gadi, Delhi based fashion designer, from Arunachal Pradesh who was selected to design elegant Delhi Police Women Band Dressage, was honoured by Delhi  Police on Friday for his exceptional elegant Dressage  design in the midst of Delhi Police Band and senior officers.

Delhi Police has raised first Women Police  Band this year in its Raising Day at Delhi.

Arunachal Fashion Designer honoured for designing Delhi Police Women Police Dressage

 

What touched me most was that when  he  told me that,  he will donate the Designing Charge fee   to Helping Hands – Burial & Cremation Assistance Fund for helping north east people in cities  for decent burial/ cremation or sending  mortal remains of NE people back home” said Robin Hibu, special commissioner of Delhi police.

Jenjum Gadi is an epitome of new raising successful  entrepreneurs from NE states breaking barrier of NE youth obsessed with white colour babus jobs ( UPSC/ state govt jobs), said Robin Hibu.

Jenjum Gadi is a successful fashion designer at Delhi is a role model for adventurous NE youth to travel in a road less travelled. He has also joined Helping Hands Ngo to help NE people in distress in cities .

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
February 27, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button