Arunachal: Farm bills are biggest reforms in agriculture sector: Kiren Rijiju

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the three farm reform bills passed by Parliament are the “biggest reforms” in the agriculture sector since Independence and farmers of the North East will be its biggest beneficiaries.

These bills have been brought by the government to give freedom to the farmers and the choice to sell their crops anywhere in the country, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs said at a press conference here.

“Complete freedom has been given to the farmers with no restrictions in selling their products anywhere and the farmers will get mandatory support from the state to strengthen the farm sector to increase production“, Rijiju said.

This amendment will create a positive environment not only for farmers but also for consumers and investors and will help the country to become self-reliant, he added.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to double the farmer’s income by 2022, Rijiju said that these reforms have removed all manipulation of middlemen which will very much benefit the farmers.

The three bills passed by the Parliament are the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Source- PTI