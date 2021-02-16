Arunachal: Ering writes to Union Minister AH & F for integrated fish farming with eco-tourism facilities at Mirem village

NEW DELHI- Pasighat West MLA , Ninong Ering met Union Minister, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh at New Delhi today and requested the minister to sanction an integrated fish farm with eco-tourism facilities at Mirem village who also discussed about Mithun and Yak to be reared by stall feeding with ducks and chicken in individual basis.

“I want to apprise you about the tremendous potential of villages in Arunachal Pradesh in regards to fish farming associated with eco-tourism development. I firmly believe that North East India can grow on the pillars of 3Cs (Culture, Commerce and Connectivity)” writes Ering in his request to Giriraj Singh.

Keeping in view of the potentials of Mirem village and others falling in his home constituency 37th Pasighat West here in East Siang District, Ering said that fish farming must be promoted here for Eco-tourism by constructing fish pond with tourist amenities on the lines of Wards’ lake (Shillong, Meghalaya). It will not only provide recreational services but also help in the socio-economic restructuring of our place, added Ering.

The perennial spring water in Mirem village on the foothills of Himalayan Mountains can be converted into a lake with fisheries project and also with basic amenities like cafe, boating, sit outs, etc. including construction of wooden footpath across the lake can add to its beauty, Ering convinces the union minister.

Meanwhile, the minister has assured to fund these schemes on a pilot basis in Arunachal Pradesh which if sanctioned and funded may really promote fish farming cum ecotourism at Mirem and its peripheral villages.