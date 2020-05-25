Arunachal: Epidemic like situation damaged Cardamom crops, farmers crying for Govt help

Mengio- The epidemic like situation has damaged large area of cardamom crops in Mengoi. Farmers requested state govt to send an expert’s team to access the loss they are facing due to damaged of cardamom crops. Framers request financial help from the govt.

The Cardamam farmers of Mengio today appeal the state government to send expert’s team to assess the loss caused due to epidemic like situation in their horticulture fields of large cardamom. Due to this epidemic cardamom field has been dried and farmers are facing huge financial crisis.

Gyamar Tana, a leader of that area inform that ” The farmers has been facing lots of problem as they are mostly confined in the circle and due to nationwide lockdown they could not move to the capital to meet the authority”.

He also appeal the government to provide relief to the victims families for restart their cardamom cultivation again.