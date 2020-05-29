Arunachal: Entrepreneur Development institute is near it’s completion- Officials

Jote: The officials of industries department and RWD Poma division visited entrepreneur development institute (EDI) here under Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Friday to review the status of the institute and to be made functional so that the department can use the infrastructure for the purpose of training of youths of state.

While briefing the media later Techi Jobae, executive engineer, RWD Poma Divison, the executing agency of the project said that infrastructure works is completed and few minor works left will be done within two months and building will be handed over to the department of industries within the stipulated time.

The project has been delayed due to changes in the scope of work and also funding was not regular,” he said. Further he said due to non occupancy some of the buildings need to be repaired.

The director industries Habung Donyi termed EDI as a very important project for the state. “As soon as the building is handed over to us, we will start the work to make it functional. If everything goes as per plan, we will start classes by next year.

Watch Video

Video will be uploaded after a shortwhile

This institute is very important to skill our youths,” he said. The work for EDI started way back in 2012. Once completed it is expected to become a hub for imparting skill and entrepreneurship development to the trainees. The institute will be run by the department of industries. Donyi added.

It is to mention that the institute has been constructed in an area of 3 acres with an estimated cost of 6.04 crore with provision of hostel for boys and girls, classes, staffs quarters, training hall, administrative block and place for parking.