Arunachal: Elaborate security arrangements made for Panchayat and Municipal polls: IGP

ITANAGAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of Panchayat and Municipal polls in Arunachal Pradesh to be held on Dec 22, disclosed by IGP Chukhu Apa, while addressing a press here on Friday.

Around 9 coy of CRPF and 7517 security personnel’s which comprise of APP, APPBn, IRBn and a total of 8206 security personnels will be deployed for the election for both panchayat and municipal. He said.

“Out of the total polling stations 2268, there are 702 normal, 536 sensitive and 258 hypersensitive polling stations in the state,” said Apa. Adding accordingly 2, 3 and 4 police personnel would be deployed respectively in polling stations.

Stating that the escorting of ballot papers and election voting machines (EVMS) and polling materials from the concerned district election offices to the respective polling station till the strong room is the sole objective of the police department.

Apa also said that for the smooth conduction of the election without any untoward hindrance, the police arrangement has been divided into three phase such as pre-election arrangement, arrangement on the election day and post election arrangement. Apa said.

Polling will be held on December 22 while counting will be held on December 26 as a per schedule. Apa said.

On the other hand there are 67 polling stations within the capital complex region out of which 22 normal, 30 sensitive and 15 hypersensitive, informed Superintendent of Police (SP), Jimmy Chiram.

Apart of security personnels the services of Itanagar traffic warden and forest guards has been called and will be engaged in the election duty. SP capital said.

He appeal the candidates and members of political party and others to extend support and cooperation in maintaining peace and tranquility in capital region. Capital police assured all support and cooperation for a peaceful completion of the election process in capital and state. SP further said.