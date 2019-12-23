Arunachal: EKSWCO visited remote schools of East Kameng

Seppa

As part of an Outreach Education Orientation Programme, an initiative conceptualised by East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) to instill confidence and promote education amongst the student community of the district, EKSWCO team led by its General Secretary Nikam Tallang and under the guidance of its Chairman Dahey Sangno visited and took stock of Government Middle School Pakke and Government Residential School Rawa, understood to be one of the remote schools of the district, of Bameng assembly constituency on Saturday and Sunday last

Students belonging from Puroik community are mostly enrolled and studying in Govt. Residential School, Rawa.

During the interaction with the students, GS Nikam Tallang explained about the importance of education and exhorted them to imbibe good moral character and discipline in life.

He also urged them to give equal importance to extra co-curricular activities, besides education, to develop one’s cognitive aptitude.

Tallang also urged the teaching fraternity to motivate and impart good and quality education to all students, which is relevant to today’s changing environment.

EKSWCO distributed Notebooks: 2700, Pen: 2700, Sweaters: 1300, Blankets: 300 to the school children.

Appealing all to accord importance for better education of their children, he further assured to extend all possible assistance by EKSWCO for betterment of education sector of the district.

During the visits, among others, status of syllabus being covered, enrolment of students, and availability of books were discussed. Feedbacks and problems were also enquired.

Sweaters, blankets, notebooks and pens were also distributed to all students by the team.