Arunachal: Education Minister Taba Tedir hails the new education policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The minister education Taba Tedir has welcomed the new education policy (NEP) brought in by the ministry of human resource and development, government of India. Interacting with the press here on Tuesday, Tedir said the new NEP will have a far reaching effect in the state and across the country and will pave way for improvement in education scenario.

“The new education policy has been launched after a gap of 34 years. The policy which will be implemented in a phased manner will definitely bring in some kind of revolution in the education sector,” he said. The minister said focus on pre-primary education, vocational education and research as some of the major highlights of the new NEP.

“Emphasis on pre-primary school will help in a long way to improve the basics of the kids. Lot of importance has been given to training teachers. Likewise there are several other aspects of NEP which will not only help state but the nation as a whole,” Tedir added. Further the education minister expressed satisfaction over the improved performance in this year’s CBSE examination and cited various policies adopted by the education department for it.

“No doubt the students have worked hard but the education department has also taken some important decisions which have helped. We have introduced mandatory pre-board examinations for class 10 and 12. The students who failed in pre-board were not allowed to sit in the main exam,” said Taba Tedir. The minister claimed that though some parents and students who did not clear the pre-board exam approached him with an appeal to be allowed to sit in the main examination, he did not budge.

Tedir also said re-introduction of Class V and 8 state board examinations will also have a positive effect.

On the issue of online classes for the students, the minister said recently he had held meetings with all the internet service providers operating in the state for better coordination. “The service providers are providing us with data of availability of internet in various districts of the state.

Based on it, the respective DDSEs are being advised to start the online classes in the government run schools,” said minister Tedir. He also said the department is working out a plan for the students of far flung areas where there is no internet facilities.

“In those areas where there is no internet facilities and where teachers are available and where there is no covid cases, the students will be provided with a worksheet which is being prepared by SCERT and DIET. The students can submit assignments and homework. We have to keep the children engaged,” he said. Tedir also said a beginning has to be made keeping in view the covid 19 cases and assured to make corrections whenever a situation arises.

The minister further shared that admission dates for the government schools have been extended till August 15. “The DDSE’s have been asked to take admission so that we know the exact numbers of students. Also all the books have been provided to the respective DDSE,” he added.