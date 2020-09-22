Arunachal: Eco-Sensitive Zone meeting of fringe villages of DEWS held at CO office Oyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng ) : A second meeting for public consensus on declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zone for western side of the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary ( DEWS ) was held at Kebang hall, Sille-Oyan CO office on today under the Chairmanship of Tajing Jonnom, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Ruksin.

The meeting was attended by the GBs, Village Secretaries, Panchayat leaders and other stake holders of Sille-Oyan circle in East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh. And the meeting was convened by Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat under the supervision of Circle Officer, Sille-Oyan circle.

In his welcome address Tasang Taga, DFO Wildlife briefed the GBs and other public about the importance of declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zone. “The purpose of declaring Eco-sensitive Zones around National Parks and Sanctuaries is to create some kind of “shock absorber” for the Protected Areas. They would also act as a transition zone from areas of high protection to areas involving lesser protection”, said Taga.

While Tajing Jonnom, ADC Ruksin as Chairman of the meeting advised the Gaon Burahs, stake holders and public leaders to co-operate with DFO Wildlife and also he narrated the need of Eco-Sensitive zone for proper protection to wildlife of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary which is a common asset of every stake holders.

The house of meeting after a threadbare discussion and sharing their personal consensus have unanimously decided to declare the Eco-Sensitive Zone having minimum of 500 Mtrs from the boundary of the sanctuary (Western side). In the meeting it was also decided to constitute a committee to identify the proposed ESZ boundary on the field with the actual boundary of the sanctuary comprising members from fringe villages of D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary.

Prohibited activities under ESZ are: Commercial mining, saw mills, industries causing pollution (air, water, soil, noise etc), establishment of major hydroelectric projects (HEP), commercial use of wood, Tourism activities like hot-air balloons over the National Park, discharge of effluents or any solid waste or production of hazardous substances.

Regulated activities: Felling of trees, establishment of hotels and resorts, commercial use of natural water, erection of electrical cables, drastic change of agriculture system, e.g. adoption of heavy technology, pesticides etc, widening of roads.

Permitted activities: Ongoing agricultural or horticultural practices, rainwater harvesting, organic farming, use of renewable energy sources, and adoption of green technology for all activities.