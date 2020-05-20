Arunachal: East Siang DC inspected mega flood control project to protect Lower Mebo villages

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The East Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh recently inspected the mega flood control project along left bank of Siang river to protect Mebo Villages.

On timely completion of the mega flood control project along mighty Siang River bank in the left bank side of Siang river under Mebo Sub-Division, the East Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh accompanied by 39th Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Hage Lailang, WRD Executive Engineer, Er. Tamo Jamoh, AE, Er. Geyon Tayeng, PWD Executive Engineer, Er. Tani Taki, AE Er. Johny Darang, Circle Officer, Namsing, Khoda Lasa including Gaon Buras of Sigar, Borguli and Seram villages recently inspected the project at flood control sites at Sigar, Borguli and Seram villages.

The project was sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India last year during 2019 with total project cost of Rs. 35 Cr for the purpose of controlling yearly massive soil erosion and protecting agricultural lands toward Lower Mebo villages like Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer, Gadum including Sigar, Raling, Motum and Kiyit villages.

Around 1.5 KM length Tie-Bund flood control project was constructed at the north-west of Sigar village to divert the major flow of river current toward main course in the middle and the low lying areas starting from Sigar village to Seram village are now saved.

Similar smaller bed bunds of 75 Mtres were also erected at Borguli and Seram village Siang river bank identifying the vulnerable areas of soil erosion. Due to huge volume of flow over of Siang river toward Lower Mebo villages from Sigar village north side, several hundred hectares of agricultural lands, human habitation, villages including many developmental infrastructures were washed away by the cascading Siang river annually in the past.

On inspecting the project, Dr. Kinny Singh, DC Pasighat said that the project was satisfactory as the tie-bundh can be seen retaining and diverting the river current of Siang river resulting into regulating the flood in the those affected villages. “I am satisfied seeing the project and I hope the project will save many agricultural lands and human habitation in the Lowe Mebo areas”, added Singh. She also appealed the public not to venture out in the Siang river bank during this coming flood/monsoon season besides shunning hunting and fishing as most of the people venture out in Siang for fishing and hunting.

On department’s side, Assistant Engineer, Er. Geyon Tayeng informed that the project was completed on time keeping in view of the advance monsoon which has already hit the region resulting into rise of river flow. Out of Rs. 35 Cr, around Rs. 30 Cr was used for flood control works and Rs. 5 Cr was used for rebuilding school infrastructures of Govt. Sec. School Borguli as per the project guidelines. On the village part, Sigar village Head Gaon Buah, Bangkal Apum expressed his gratitude to the government for constructing a major flood control in the Siang river bank to save the flood affected villages.

The inspecting team of DC also inspected the five projects of Micro-Filling fencing type executed by PWD on experimental basis at Borguli, Bakkul and Seram. EE PWD, Taki informed that the micro filling system like that of porcupine spurs will retain debris of the river during flood and the same deposit of debris will divert the river flow. But unlike local bamboo made porcupine spurs, the Micro filling spurs made of Steel with strong ground hold is likely to successful which will be enforced in wider level later, added Er. Taki.

While on his part, local MLA Lombo Tayeng who is also the Chairperson of District Development Committee of East Siang District said that, the project is one of his most aspired one and he is hopeful that this mega project of flood control will save many downstream villages of his constituency.