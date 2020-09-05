Arunachal: East Siang celebrates 59th Teachers’ Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- ( By- Maksam Tayeng) – Joining the rest of the country, under the initiative of Dy. Director of School Education, Jongge Yirang, Education Department in collaboration with DIET, Pasighat celebrated the 59th Teacher’s Day in a humble yet attractive function organized at Shikshak Sadan today.

Taking into consideration the prevailing grim situation due to Covid-19 pandemic and strictly adhering to the SoPs issued by the Government, the program was kept with a limited number of participants. In the program awards in various categories were conferred viz Best School award, Best Teacher award (PRT, TGT& PGT) at Block Level as well as at District Level in recognition of remarkable academic performance of the school and teachers as well. Apart from above awards a Special category award was honoured to Smti Binoimoty Modi, PGT in acknowledgement of her excellent academic performance and active participation in community mobilization for the upliftment of girls education and gender equality.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Tago Tayeng (Retired teacher) shared his fond memories and experience associated with his teaching days. It gives me immense pleasure and honour to see my students holding high rung positions in different field and contributing constructively towards the growth and development of the society, he added.

In his keynote speech, DDSE J. Yirang while paying his regards to all the teachers, emphasized that to bring in quality education and all round development in sphere of education all the stake holders must work in tandem with each other as a team member. The teachers being the torch bearers of the society and the most eminent part of it must lead from the front to achieve the goal of a prosperous society he opined.

The programme was attended by Mst. Geri Yompang and Mst. Karduk Gao, who were district toppers in the AISSE 2019-20 (amongst govt. schools) as Special guests. Many retired teachers were present as guest invitees besides principals, BEOs, BRCCs and CRCCs and headmasters, lecturers of DIET. 26 retired teachers were honoured with mementos and shawls on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Teacher’s Day was also celebrated in a very befitting way for the first time in the Bank History at State Bank of India, Pasighat today. The innovative idea was thrown by Promot Kumar, new Chief Manager, SBI Pasighat. As per sources, some teachers were invited but couldn’t able to come in time due to their preoccupation.

However former Minister Education, Bosiram Siram was invited to attend the functions where Siram appreciated the bank fraternity like bank officers, officials and staffs for their noble thinking about the contribution of Dr Sarvepolli Radakrishnan. While on his part Chief Manager Kumar assured to arrange the programme in better way in next time.

“I convey my sincere regards, gratitude, and greetings to all the hardworking and dedicated teachers of the State and NATION on the very auspicious occasions of Teachers Day”, said Bosiram Siram. (With inputs from DIPRO)